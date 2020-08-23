Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. JMP Securities upped their target price on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $2,682,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,027.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $1,781,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,285,250.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,160,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $54,352,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Avalara by 7.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Avalara by 42.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avalara by 63.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 384,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 9,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after acquiring an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.12 and a beta of 0.84. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

