Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Sells C$266,176.40 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total transaction of C$266,176.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,969,553.26.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -15.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of C$4.70 and a 12-month high of C$28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.69.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

