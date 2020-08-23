Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Sells C$266,176.40 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total transaction of C$266,176.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,969,553.26.
Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -15.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of C$4.70 and a 12-month high of C$28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.69.
