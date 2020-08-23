Augur (REP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $272.70 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $24.79 or 0.00213372 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Bithumb and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $272.70 million and $46.61 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00130529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.01670205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00187681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00156546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, ABCC, LATOKEN, Koinex, Kraken, AirSwap, Cryptopia, Binance, DragonEX, Zebpay, BX Thailand, IDEX, ChaoEX, Bitsane, Bittrex, Bitbns, CoinTiger, BitBay, Poloniex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Livecoin, Crex24, Cobinhood, Upbit, GOPAX, Mercatox and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.