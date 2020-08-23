AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after buying an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,953,000 after buying an additional 223,748 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 35.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after buying an additional 443,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AtriCure by 348.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 1,193,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth approximately $42,438,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

