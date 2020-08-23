Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $292.98

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.98 and traded as low as $292.00. Ascential shares last traded at $297.20, with a volume of 315,644 shares trading hands.

ASCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 272 ($3.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target (up previously from GBX 290 ($3.79)) on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 309.63 ($4.05).

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 292.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.48.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter sold 679,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total value of £2,039,067 ($2,665,795.53).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

