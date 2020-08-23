Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,658,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,779,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,558,000 after buying an additional 170,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after buying an additional 83,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,388,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

