Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.99

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.99 and traded as low as $74.20. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 159,696 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 188.40 ($2.46).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

