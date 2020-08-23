Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.24 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Ark has a market capitalization of $60.34 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00004219 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, OKEx and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 151,568,390 coins and its circulating supply is 123,097,493 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

