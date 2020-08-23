Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bradley Woods reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. On average, analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at about $1,315,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.