Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ RKDA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.26. 80,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.12. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.