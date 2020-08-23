Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 74.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.