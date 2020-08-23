ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock opened at $324.50 on Friday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $328.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.20. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.