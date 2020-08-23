Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 84,551 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84,551 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 77.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in 3M by 22.6% in the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 75.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $161.71 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

