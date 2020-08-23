Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,756,000 after acquiring an additional 456,299 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter valued at $5,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 377,061 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 340,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 217,827 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.