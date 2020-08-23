Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 22,009 Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,009 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Construction Partners worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Construction Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 19.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 34,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Construction Partners by 59.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 65,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,262,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,014,899 shares of company stock valued at $113,743,963. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROAD. BidaskClub raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

Shares of ROAD opened at $18.68 on Friday. Construction Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

