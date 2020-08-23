Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

NYSE:PNC opened at $106.45 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

