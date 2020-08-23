Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,203,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,740,000 after buying an additional 239,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $362.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.68 and a 200-day moving average of $303.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

