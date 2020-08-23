Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,106 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 99,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28,843 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

