Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 65.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.