Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 201.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $94,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $38.16 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

