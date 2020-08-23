Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $952,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,714,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Regions Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

