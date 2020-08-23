Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

