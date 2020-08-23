Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244,219 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC opened at $36.91 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

