Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,796 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,704,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,038,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.54 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

