Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of NV5 Global worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 357.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 106.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEE. Bank of America began coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NVEE stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $687.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. NV5 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $76.20.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,684.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $173,495.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,892.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,380 shares of company stock valued at $600,280. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

