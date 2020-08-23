Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,110 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Rogers worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rogers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 936,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 444,102 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 863,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,007 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 48.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 468,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,282,000 after acquiring an additional 152,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

ROG opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.02. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $157.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $191.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.65 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

