Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,167 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 329.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 735.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

