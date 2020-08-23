AnarchistsPrime Trading Down 79.4% Over Last Week (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. AnarchistsPrime has a total market cap of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime . The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.