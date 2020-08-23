Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $105.64

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.79 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -13.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $71,114,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $64,368,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $309,575,000 after buying an additional 504,204 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $36,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 529.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,077,000 after buying an additional 317,046 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

