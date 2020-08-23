Analysts Set Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) PT at GBX 273

Shares of Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 273 ($3.57).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Superdry to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 134.60 ($1.76) on Thursday. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 529 ($6.92). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

