Analysts Set LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) PT at $81.84

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOGM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.74. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

