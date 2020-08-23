Analysts Set Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target at $18.20

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Limoneira by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.84 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.