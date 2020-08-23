Analysts Set Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) PT at €5.95

Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.95 ($7.00).

A number of research firms recently commented on DEZ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Deutz stock opened at €4.46 ($5.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.04. Deutz has a 52 week low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 52 week high of €6.19 ($7.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

