Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target at $227.46

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,544 shares of company stock worth $11,211,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $248.27 on Thursday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average of $202.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

