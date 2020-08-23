Analysts Anticipate The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) will report sales of $74.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. The Cushing Energy Income Fund reported sales of $40.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cushing Energy Income Fund will report full-year sales of $286.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $293.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $286.90 million, with estimates ranging from $281.60 million to $292.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $35,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,848.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

NYSE PFC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 77,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund Company Profile

