Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce sales of $6.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.35 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $25.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $31.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.38 million, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $114.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 27,544 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,520,979.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,931. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCPH opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $71.11.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.