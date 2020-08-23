Amoveo Trading Up 50.9% Over Last Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for $60.51 or 0.00519572 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. Amoveo has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $204.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $628.92 or 0.05400256 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Amoveo

VEO is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

