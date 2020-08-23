Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $250.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.72.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 32,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $237.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

