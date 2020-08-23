American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. American Water Works posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 432,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,324. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $150.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 27.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 52.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

