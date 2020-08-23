American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.34. 1,139,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,270. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

