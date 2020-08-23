American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

