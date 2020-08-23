American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $276,719.68 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $96.15 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

