Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,278,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,840,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,956,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.45. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion and a PE ratio of 33.14.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

