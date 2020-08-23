Amalgamated Bank Sells 24,473 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

CHD stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,233 shares of company stock worth $22,095,424. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

