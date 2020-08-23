Amalgamated Bank Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

