Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,325 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after buying an additional 998,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,007 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

