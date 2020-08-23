Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,448 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

