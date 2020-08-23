Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $230,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,872 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

IEF stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.21.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

