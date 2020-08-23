Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ALXN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,669. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

