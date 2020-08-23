AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,993 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in AFLAC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 11.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 9.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 7.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

AFL stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

